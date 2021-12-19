ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 729,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

