Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.