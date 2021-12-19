Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

MLM opened at $436.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.06 and a 1 year high of $442.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.