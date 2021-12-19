Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

