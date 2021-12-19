Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 61,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 45,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $247.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

