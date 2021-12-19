Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

