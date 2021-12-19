Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $13.02 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $100.26 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

