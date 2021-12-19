Mathes Company Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,737.71. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

