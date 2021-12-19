M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON SAA opened at GBX 165 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £201.72 million and a PE ratio of -71.74.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

