M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON SAA opened at GBX 165 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £201.72 million and a PE ratio of -71.74.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
