McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

