McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $298.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.10.

NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

