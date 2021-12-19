Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.48.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $100.26 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

