Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

