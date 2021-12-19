Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $10.89. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 8,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

