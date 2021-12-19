Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

