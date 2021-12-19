Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.