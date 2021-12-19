Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.