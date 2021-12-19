Michael Polelle Sells 769 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

