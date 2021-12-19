Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 93,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

