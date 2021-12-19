Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,721,915,000 after purchasing an additional 823,402 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

