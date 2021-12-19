Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 650.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$20.25 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

