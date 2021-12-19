Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

