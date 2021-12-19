Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.