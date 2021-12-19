Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,657.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $71.00. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526. Moncler has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $78.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

