Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.