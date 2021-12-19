Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,270. The firm has a market cap of $239.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.