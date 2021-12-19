Morgan Stanley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $698.50.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $669.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $622.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $699,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $916,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

