Morgan Stanley Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $31.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AI. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

NYSE AI opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.72. C3.ai has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

