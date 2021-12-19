Morgan Stanley Downgrades John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) to Equal Weight

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

