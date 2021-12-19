Morgan Stanley Has $111.72 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $111,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.