Morgan Stanley Has $121.32 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Garmin worth $121,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.18.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

