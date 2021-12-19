Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $530.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $559.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $453.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

