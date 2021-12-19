Morgan Stanley Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $10.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

