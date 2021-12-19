Morgan Stanley Purchases 314,474 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of CarMax worth $125,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

