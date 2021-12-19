Morgan Stanley Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $162.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

