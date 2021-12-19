Morgan Stanley Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $69.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.70.

Shares of RAMP opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

