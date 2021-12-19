Morses Club’s (MCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON MCL opened at GBX 56.40 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.30. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 40.15 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of £75.37 million and a P/E ratio of 70.50.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

