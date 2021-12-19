Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

