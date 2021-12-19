Motco Sells 1,243 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.