Motco Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motco reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.