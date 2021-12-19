M&T Bank Corp Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

