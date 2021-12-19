M&T Bank Corp Has $8.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

