M&T Bank Corp Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of PH opened at $302.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.