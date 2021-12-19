M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 3.03% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.