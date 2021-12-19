M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,763 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

