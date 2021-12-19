M&T Bank Corp Sells 370 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

