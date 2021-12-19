Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $99.69 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

