Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

