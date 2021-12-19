Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.