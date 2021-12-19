Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.