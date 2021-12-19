Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,522.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

